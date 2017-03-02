Have the perfect girls day out at the Greater Kalamazoo Women’s Lifestyle Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Created for women, by women, the Greater Kalamazoo Women's Lifestyle Expo is coming to West Michigan to celebrate many of the things ladies love.

At the Kalamazoo Expo Center, over 225 booths will be full of local and national vendors with a variety of women's products, services, and wine and food tasting.

Plus, there are lots of great giveaways for people that get there early. On Saturday morning 125 gift bags will be given away filled with great prizes like gift cards, dinner vouchers, spa coupons, and more.

The American Red Cross will also be at the expo accepting blood donations. All donors will get into the expo for free!

The Women's Lifestyle Expo will be on March 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is just $5 at the door, and includes free parking. Click here for a coupon for $1 off admission.

For more details on events and vendors at the expo, visit WomensLifeStyleKaZooExpo.com.