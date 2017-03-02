Have the perfect girls day out at the Greater Kalamazoo Women’s Lifestyle Expo

Posted 12:24 PM, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 12:23PM, March 2, 2017

Created for women, by women, the Greater Kalamazoo Women's Lifestyle Expo is coming to West Michigan to celebrate many of the things ladies love.

At the Kalamazoo Expo Center, over 225 booths will be full of local and national vendors with a variety of women's products, services, and wine and food tasting.

Plus, there are lots of great giveaways for people that get there early. On Saturday morning 125 gift bags will be given away filled with great prizes like gift cards, dinner vouchers, spa coupons, and more.

The American Red Cross will also be at the expo accepting blood donations. All donors will get into the expo for free!

The Women's Lifestyle Expo will be on March 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and March 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is just $5 at the door, and includes free parking. Click here for a coupon for $1 off admission.

For more details on events and vendors at the expo, visit WomensLifeStyleKaZooExpo.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s