Kastelic’s Free Throws Lift Mona Shores Over Muskegon in the District Semifinal

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Veronica Kastelic hit two free throws in the games closing seconds as Mona Shores beat Muskegon 50-49 in a class A district semifinal at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Big Reds took a one point lead on a shot by Diynast Dowell with 10 seconds left. Mona Shores will play Reeths-Puffer in the district final Friday night at Reeths-Puffer.