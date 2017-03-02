Police: Man hit by vehicle, killed on 28th Street

Posted 8:40 PM, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 08:59PM, March 2, 2017
WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities say a 53-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday evening in Wyoming.

The man was hit while crossing in the area of 28th Street and Longstreet Avenue, according to Wyoming Police.

The crash was reported at about 7:20 p.m.

The man’s name was not released.

This is a developing story.  We’ll update it as more information becomes available. 

