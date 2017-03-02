Live – Attorney General Jeff Sessions Press Conference on alleged Russian meetings

Reps. Amash and Huizenga announce West Michigan town halls

IONIA and GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Residents looking to chat with their local Republican representation in Washington will have two chances in coming days.

amash-town-hallU.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) will hold a town hall that is open to the public on Saturday, March 4 at the Ionia Middle School at 438 Union Street.  The event runs from 11:00am until Noon.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Grandville/Grand Haven) will hold a town hall listening session on Monday evening at Lakeshore Middle School at 900 Cutler Street in Grand Haven.  Doors will open at 6:15pm and run from 7:00 to 9:00pm.

