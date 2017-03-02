× Teen charged with drugged driving in crash that killed friend

RICHLAND TWP., Mich. – A Kalamazoo County teen will face charges of drugged driving in a crash that killed his friend in August.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas says that Jacob Lyons, 18, is charged with Drugged Driving Causing Death in the crash that happened in the early morning hours of August 1 on N. 32nd Street in Richland Township. Connor Blinn was the passenger in the car and died from his injuries. Blinn was a senior at Gull Lake High School. Lyons was also injured in the crash.

Court records allege that Lyons was under the influence of marijuana. He is currently free on bond.