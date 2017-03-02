Trump to push Pentagon upgrade aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to meet with sailors and shipbuilders on an aircraft carrier in Virginia as he promotes his plans for a major buildup of the nation’s military.

Trump is traveling Thursday to Newport News to deliver a speech aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship expected to be commissioned this year after cost overruns and delays. He’s also meeting with the carrier’s builder.

A draft White House budget plan would add $54 billion to the Pentagon’s projected budget, a 10 percent increase.

“To keep America safe, we must provide the men and women of the United States military with the tools they need to prevent war — if they must — they have to fight and they only have to win,” Trump said Tuesday.