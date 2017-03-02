Trump to push Pentagon upgrade aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to meet with sailors and shipbuilders on an aircraft carrier in Virginia as he promotes his plans for a major buildup of the nation’s military.
Trump is traveling Thursday to Newport News to deliver a speech aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship expected to be commissioned this year after cost overruns and delays. He’s also meeting with the carrier’s builder.
A draft White House budget plan would add $54 billion to the Pentagon’s projected budget, a 10 percent increase.
“To keep America safe, we must provide the men and women of the United States military with the tools they need to prevent war — if they must — they have to fight and they only have to win,” Trump said Tuesday.
2 comments
Huda Mann
When you buy one of these monstrosities, you’re not just getting the carrier, you have to pay for about 7 destroyer escorts, a couple of screening submarines, supply ships, several squadrons of aircraft, and thousands of sailors to man them. We have 14 of them, now. How many do we need?
diggery
Clearly you’re not very good at math. We have 10 carriers right now, with responsibilities all over the globe. They rotate in and out of port, with carriers getting older everyday, you have to replace them. they take 7ish years to build, so its not something you can just up and decide, LETS LAUNCH A NEW CARRIER THIS MONTH. It doesnt work like that. We’re losing ships to old age faster than we’re building them at this point.