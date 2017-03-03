× 11-year-old dead, 2 others in critical condition from carbon monoxide poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after an 11-year-old girl died from carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday, leaving two others inside the home in critical condition.

Deputies say they were called for a welfare check to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 10:37 p.m. and found that the power there was turned off.

A gas powered generator was being used in the home to power a kerosene heater, police say which created an extreme amount of carbon monoxide in the building.

When officers arrived they found all three unconscious and had to force their way inside.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, but the 11-year-old didn’t survive.

The two adults, only identified as a 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, are listed in critical condition.