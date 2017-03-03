Authorities: Girl, 10, dies in Detroit apartment fire

Posted 7:37 AM, March 3, 2017, by

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has died in an apartment building fire on Detroit’s west side.

The Detroit Fire Department says Thursday night’s fire is believed to have originated in a bedroom of a first-floor apartment, but the cause is under investigation. People nearby tried to rescue the girl before firefighters arrived and were pushed back by the flames.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell tells The Detroit News that firefighters found “heavy flames” in the apartment and couldn’t immediately get the girl out. He says other people in the apartment building were evacuated and none appeared to have suffered injuries.

The Detroit Free Press reports the girl and a 3-year-old sibling were in the apartment when the fire started and the girl’s mother was at a neighboring apartment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s