Authorities: Girl, 10, dies in Detroit apartment fire

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has died in an apartment building fire on Detroit’s west side.

The Detroit Fire Department says Thursday night’s fire is believed to have originated in a bedroom of a first-floor apartment, but the cause is under investigation. People nearby tried to rescue the girl before firefighters arrived and were pushed back by the flames.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell tells The Detroit News that firefighters found “heavy flames” in the apartment and couldn’t immediately get the girl out. He says other people in the apartment building were evacuated and none appeared to have suffered injuries.

The Detroit Free Press reports the girl and a 3-year-old sibling were in the apartment when the fire started and the girl’s mother was at a neighboring apartment.