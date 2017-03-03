Belding chooses the Black Knight as new mascot for the school

BELDING, Mich. – Pending board approval, the Belding High School new mascot will be the Black Knights.

The new mascot was announced at an assembly Friday morning and then posted on the school’s Facebook page. The final decision still has to be approved by the school board.

The school decided to change their mascot from the Redskins at the end of this school year and opened up the decision to students and the community as to what the new mascot would be. The school narrowed down the choices to ten in early February.

The school says the photo of the Black Knight mascot showed below is just an example and not the final Belding mascot.