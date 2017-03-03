British spymasters use movie ad to seek more diverse agents

An Aston Martin DB5 is displayed as part of an exhibition dedicated to James Bond which presents more than 500 original objects related to the famous character, on April 16, 2016 at the main hall of La Vilette in Paris. / AFP / PATRICK KOVARIK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s MI6 Secret Intelligence Service is using a movie-theater ad in its push for more agents.

The goal is to attract more women and ethnic minorities into the ranks of agents made famous by the fictional spy James Bond.

The 30-second spot marks the first time MI6 has advertised in cinemas.

Officials say they are seeking to promote more diversity in the service.

“Director Alex Younger said Friday: ” I want everyone to know that, regardless of background, if you have the skills we need and share our values, there is a future for you in MI6.”

