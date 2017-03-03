Disney, butterflies and yoga in Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice has taken over Van Andel Arena! The "Dare to Dream" Show follows the story of several Disney princesses including Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, and more. You won't want to miss the high flying wire act with Rapunzel, and of course Mickey, Minnie, and the gang. There are six more performances that run through this Sunday. Tickets start at $28 and are still available.

Butterflies Are Blooming

it's the opening weekend for the Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens. It's the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation with 60 different species, and more than 7,000 butterflies from Africa, Asia, South America and Central America. Guests can warm up in the 85 degree temperature and 70 percent humidity to mimic tropical regions. Watch the video of our visit to Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Kid Yoga

As part of our West Michigan Moves initiative with Mercy Health, we suggest you give yoga a try with the kids! The class is designed for kids ages 6-11 and uses traditional children's songs. The lyrics of the songs have been changed to help teach the yoga poses to younger kids. It's only $8 per child and $4 for each additional sibling. It's happening Saturday at 12:45 p.m. at the Yoga Studio on Lake Drive.