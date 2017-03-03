× Disney on Ice presents the ‘Dare to Dream’ show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney on Ice is presenting the “Dare to Dream” show at Van Andel Arena. Four different stories are featured within the performance including the Princess and the Frog, Snow White, Cinderella, and Tangled.

Tickets start at $28 and are still available.

