Disney on Ice presents the ‘Dare to Dream’ show

Posted 12:28 PM, March 3, 2017, by
promo312830085

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney on Ice is presenting the “Dare to Dream” show at Van Andel Arena. Four different stories are featured within the performance including the Princess and the Frog, Snow White, Cinderella, and Tangled.

Tickets start at $28 and are still available.

Learning the moves!: 

Preview of the performance: 

Costumes: 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment