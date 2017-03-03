Disney on Ice presents the ‘Dare to Dream’ show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney on Ice is presenting the “Dare to Dream” show at Van Andel Arena. Four different stories are featured within the performance including the Princess and the Frog, Snow White, Cinderella, and Tangled.
Tickets start at $28 and are still available.
Learning the moves!:
Preview of the performance:
Costumes:
1 Comment
Old Bob
If Walt Disney was still alive the company would not be showing and supporting Gay movies. What next ?