East Kentwood Girls Clinch District Title

Posted 11:38 PM, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:24AM, March 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In Class A District Five, Grand Rapids Christian girls hosted East Kentwood in the district final. The OK Red champs, East Kentwood came away with the close 51-49 win to take the district championship.

