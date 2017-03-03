East Kentwood Girls Clinch District Title
-
East Kentwood Tops Caledonia in District Semifinal
-
Carrabba’s Kentwood location closes
-
East Kentwood girls beat Muskegon, 67-29
-
East Kentwood Girls win 61-39 over Grandville
-
East Kentwood Girls Roll Past Grandville
-
-
Chargers take down Squires in district championship
-
East Kentwood Girls Beat Wyoming for 5th Win
-
East Kentwood girls beat Caledonia, 47-42
-
East Kentwood Girls Keep on Winning
-
GR Christian girls stay in first with win over East Grand Rapids
-
-
East Grand Rapids Girls win 55-39
-
Kentwood police officer accused of sending lewd photos
-
Thousands of Consumers Energy customers to experience outage Saturday