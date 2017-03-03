Flying Dutchmen advance in the NCAA Tournament

HOLLAND, Mich.--- Hope hosted Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 Men's Basketball Tournament. The Dutchmen won 87-85 behind 19 points and 6 rebounds from Harrison Blackledge. The Dutchmen will take on Washington St. Louis in the second round of the tournament.
