Flying Dutchmen advance in the NCAA Tournament

Posted 11:19 PM, March 3, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich.--- Hope hosted Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the first round of the NCAA Division 3 Men's Basketball Tournament. The Dutchmen won 87-85 behind 19 points and 6 rebounds from Harrison Blackledge. The Dutchmen will take on Washington St. Louis in the second round of the tournament.

