Go Orange to fight Childhood Hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to Go Orange! Fox17 is teaming up with Kids' Food Basket during their Go Orange campaign. Over the course of the next month, we'll features stories from Kids' Food Basket as they work to end childhood hunger. 1 in 5 kids in West Michigan is affected by hunger. In fact in Kent County, 16 percent of children can't count on having access to good, nourishing food everyday. Kids' Food Basket serves 36 schools in Kent County, with 16 more on a waiting list, that doesn't include Muskegon and Ottawa counties. Kids' Food Basket will be holding a Pop Up Event on Sunday March 19th where you can make an impact on childhood hunger.