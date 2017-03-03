‘Hamilton’ coming to MSU in 2018-2019 season

LANSING, Mich. – Have you been wanting to see Hamilton on Broadway? The national tour is coming to Michigan either next year or in 2019.

The Wharton Center at Michigan State University announced Friday that the national tour of the Broadway musical Hamilton will play at the Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall as part of the 2018-2019 season. Tickets are not on sale and exact dates are not set. The center says that the best way to guarantee getting tickets is to subscribe to the 2017-2018 season in April and then renew the subscription in April 2018.

Hamilton is the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers. The musical blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway tunes in telling the story.