Hudsonville continues postseason run with win over Jenison

Posted 11:33 PM, March 3, 2017, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich.--- Hudsonville played host to Jenison in this district championship match up. The Eagles came away with the 52-41 victory and another district championship.

