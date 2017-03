GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s Department sent a special birthday greeting to an autistic teen from Grandville.

FOX 17’s Rebecca Russell introduced you to Andrew Didyk in January . His mother, Sarah Crofoot, made a Facebook page asking for the community to help give Andrew a special birthday this year. Andrew’s birthday is tomorrow, March 4th.

The Kent County Sheriff posted this video today for Andrew. Enjoy!