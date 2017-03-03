Man charged with threatening to shoot Jewish people while in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:20 PM, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:29PM, March 3, 2017
David Lenio - photo from GRPD

David Lenio - photo from GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man has been charged in making threats of shooting people of Jewish descent while in Grand Rapids.

David Lenio, 29, was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.  He was arraigned Tuesday.

Lenio was arrested on February 24th at his family’s home in Grand Rapids.  He had been arrested in 2015 for making similar threats in Montana and is awaiting trial there on felony intimidation charges.  He was released into his family’s custody on the condition that he not be on social media and not have access to guns or witnesses from his original charges.  The Kent County Prosecutor says that Lenio made the most recent threats on Twitter while in Grand Rapids.

Lenio is being held on $500,000 bond. He will next be in court on March 14.

1 Comment

  • Huda Mann

    About a week ago, a couple of Georgia rednecks got 20 years for a hate crime. Perhaps, the Kent Count Prosecutor should send the same message with this yahoo.

    Reply