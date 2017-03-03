Marshall Girls Win Third Straight District Title

Posted 11:24 PM, March 3, 2017, by

COMSTOCK, Mich. -- The defending Class B state champs, Marshall, took on Harper Creek in the district final on Friday. The Red Hawks returned most of their team from last year and got their 20th win of the season with a 69-31 win, claiming their third straight district title.

