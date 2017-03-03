Members of Congress urge Trump to release Asian carp report

Posted 11:53 PM, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:55PM, March 3, 2017
Asian Carp Chicago Lock
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Three members of Congress are urging President Donald Trump to break a logjam on preventing Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was scheduled this week to release a draft report on strengthening defenses against the carp at a lock-and-dam complex near Chicago. Instead, the Corps said it was delaying action indefinitely.

Shipping interests have opposed upgrading the Brandon Road Lock and Dam to keep the carp out of Lake Michigan, saying such changes could hamper cargo traffic.

Republican Reps. Bill Huizenga and Mike Bishop of Michigan and Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Ohio wrote Trump a letter Friday urging release of the report.

They say withholding it worsens the threat of Asian carp reaching the Great Lakes and damaging their fishing industry.

