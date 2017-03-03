Millner’s Putback Lifts Grand Rapids Christian Past Kalamazoo Central in Overtime

Posted 12:24 AM, March 3, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Seth Millner grabbed a rebound and scored with 18 seconds left to break a 51-51 tie and give Grand Rapids Christian a 53-51 overtime win over Kalamazoo Central.  The Eagles finish a perfect 20-0, which is believed to be the first in program history.

