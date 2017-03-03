Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss delivered her State of the City Address Thursday night, covering a wide array of topics.

Mayor Bliss says she’s proud of the progress Grand Rapids has made in many areas, including the Grand River Restoration Project, and safer city streets for bicyclists.

She also noted there’s still a lot of work ahead for 2017.

The Mayor says racial equity and helping local businesses and entrepreneurs get on their feet, will be key to the city’s future success.

As a result, she’s hoping to create a “racial equity initiative, in hope of strengthening relationships with organizations such as the NAACP.”

She also spoke frankly about some of the uphill battles the city faces as well, including the amount of affordable housing that’s available.

2. Meijer is spending more than $375 million on new and remodeled stores across six states, including two new stores in the U.P.

Those two stores will be the first ones even in the Upper Peninsula, and will be open by the end of this year.

The store on 10 Mile Road, just outside Rockford, will be one of three in Michigan getting a major remodel.

3. Hudsonville Ice Cream is teaming up with Jersey Junction in East Grand Rapids, to create the perfect flavor as we head into spring.

The six new flavors out this season, debuting now at Jersey Junction, are Peanut Butter Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Pretzel, and Lemon Cheesecake.

There’s also Banana’s Foster, Loco Hot Cocoa, and Windmill Cookie Butter.

4. Amazon Web Services says that the big outage it had on Tuesday was caused by a typo.

The outage took down a number of big websites and cloud services for hours. The company had an issue with the billing system, and only intended to take down a small number of servers to fix that issue.

However a wrong command was entered, and a larger number of servers went down, making much of the Internet go Dark.

Amazon says it’s taking measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

5, Video game fans have been waiting for this day for a while, the Nintendo Switch is now on sale!

The gaming console costs $300, and earns its name by seamlessly allowing you to play on your TV, or take it with you to play on the go.