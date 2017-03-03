Nearly 700k baby rattle toys recalled due to choking hazard; dozens of incidents reported

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of nearly 700,000 baby rattle toys after the manufacturer received numerous complaints of potential choking hazards.

Below is the information on this particular recall.

Kids II Oball Rattles — The clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children. About 680,000 units are impacted in the U.S. The firm has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging. Refunds are available upon request. Click here for more information on this recall.