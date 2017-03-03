Pipe Cleaner Shamrocks

Looking for something simple to spruce up the house for St. Patrick's Day? Try making some shamrocks out of some pipe cleaners!

Materials

  • Green Pipe Cleaners
  • Beads
  • String

Directions

  1. Take a pipe cleaner and bend it to make a heart shape. Add beads on the pipe cleaner if desired. Repeat this step 3 or 4 more times depending on how many leaves you want.
  2. Once all the leaves are created, take a seperate pipe cleaner and wrap it around the leaves so they all connect.
  3. Add one final pip cleaner and add it as the stem.
  4. Tie string to the top of the finished shamrock and hang it on the

