Pipe Cleaner Shamrocks

Looking for something simple to spruce up the house for St. Patrick's Day? Try making some shamrocks out of some pipe cleaners!
Materials
- Green Pipe Cleaners
- Beads
- String
Directions
- Take a pipe cleaner and bend it to make a heart shape. Add beads on the pipe cleaner if desired. Repeat this step 3 or 4 more times depending on how many leaves you want.
- Once all the leaves are created, take a seperate pipe cleaner and wrap it around the leaves so they all connect.
- Add one final pip cleaner and add it as the stem.
- Tie string to the top of the finished shamrock and hang it on the