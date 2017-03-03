Pro-Trump rallies planned for Saturday in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Organizers are planning events for Saturday, showing support for President Donald Trump.

Organizers are planning a flash mob at Calder Plaza from Noon until 3:00pm on Saturday. Another group is organizing a March for Trump, also at Calder Plaza, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. The latter event is also holding a food drive during the event, and you are welcome to bring non-perishable items to donate.

