Pro-Trump rallies planned for Saturday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Organizers are planning events for Saturday, showing support for President Donald Trump.

Organizers are planning a flash mob at Calder Plaza from Noon until 3:00pm on Saturday.  Another group is organizing a March for Trump, also at Calder Plaza, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.  The latter event is also holding a food drive during the event, and you are welcome to bring non-perishable items to donate.

