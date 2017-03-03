Scooter looking for a new place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Friday's Friend, Scooter! He's a 2-year-old ShihTzu who has the most handsome under-bite you've ever seen. He was surrendered by his owners because having been a stray, he was infested with fleas. The owners felt it was too much for them to do, so they brought him to the Humane Society of West Michigan. He's lived with other small dogs and cats, so he would do well in a variety of homes.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.