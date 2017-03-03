West Ottawa Tops Grand Rapids Catholic Central for 19th Win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jake Van Tubbergen poured in 26 points to lead West Ottawa to a 68-54 win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
