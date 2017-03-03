Western Michigan Basketball Clinches MAC West Title With 88-80 Win Over Central Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Western Michigan Broncos hosted Central Michigan in their last meeting of the regular season on Friday. The Broncos won 88 to 80 for their eighth straight victory claiming a share of the MAC West Title.

