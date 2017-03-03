Western Michigan Christian wins district championship over Kent City

NORTON SHORES, Mich.--- Western Michigan Christian hosted the district tournament and ended up in the finals, taking on Kent City. The Warriors came away with the District title after a 53-45 victory.

