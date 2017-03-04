50 years later: Vietnam veterans to be honored at Grand Rapids ceremony Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several Michigan lawmakers are planning to pay tribute to our veterans who served in the Vietnam War with a special lapel pinning ceremony.
It's happening at the American Legion on north Park Street starting at noon Saturday.
The ceremony is dedicated to thank and honor Vietnam veterans as we approach the 50 year anniversary.
Michigan Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kowall, Senator Dave Hildenbrand, and Senator Pete MacGregor are expected to attend.
The public is invited to come out and join them in paying tribute with light refreshments being served.
dwv67
I attended this ceremony and still respect Vietnam vets to the max. That war was terrible, but those vets did their job admirably, only to be spit on when they came home. This ceremony lets those Vietnam vets know they are welcomed home, and appreciated. A BIG Thank you for your service to all Vietnam Veterans.