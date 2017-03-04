50 years later: Vietnam veterans to be honored at Grand Rapids ceremony Saturday

Posted 2:45 AM, March 4, 2017, by , Updated at 09:01AM, March 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several Michigan lawmakers are planning to pay tribute to our veterans who served in the Vietnam War with a special lapel pinning ceremony.

It's happening at the American Legion on north Park Street starting at noon Saturday.

The ceremony is dedicated to thank and honor Vietnam veterans as we approach the 50 year anniversary.

Michigan Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kowall, Senator Dave Hildenbrand, and Senator Pete MacGregor are expected to attend.

The public is invited to come out and join them in paying tribute with light refreshments being served.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • dwv67

    I attended this ceremony and still respect Vietnam vets to the max. That war was terrible, but those vets did their job admirably, only to be spit on when they came home. This ceremony lets those Vietnam vets know they are welcomed home, and appreciated. A BIG Thank you for your service to all Vietnam Veterans.

    Reply