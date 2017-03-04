× AeroMed called to car accident in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich.– Crews are responding to a two-car accident in Ottawa County early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of Johnson St. and Kenowa Ave NW just outside of Marne around 3 a.m.

Injuries have been reported, however the extent of those injuries is unknown. Dispatchers have confirmed that AeroMed has been called to assist.

We have a crew on the way, and will update you as more information becomes available.