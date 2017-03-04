× Amash met by allies at Ionia town hall meeting

IONIA, Mich. — Republican congressman Justin Amash was greeted by a friendly crowd during a town hall meeting in Ionia at midday Saturday.

This gathering was not nearly as contentious as Amash’s previous town hall get-togethers, as the crowd was made up of many conservatives, Republicans and Amash supporters.

The meeting started at 11 a.m. and lasted until just past noon in the Watt Auditorium at Ionia Middle School, which is located at 438 Union St.

The auditorium was not packed, as has been the case at Amash’s prior town hall meetings, and was about half full as a crowd of between 100 and 150 people were on hand for Saturday’s gathering.