CLIMAX, Mich. — Multiple fire departments battled a large fire at The Harvester restaurant on Saturday.

Witnesses said the popular eatery that’s been a staple in the community for decades was a total loss.

The flames first were reported to the Climax Township Fire Department shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Climax is located in east-central Kalamazoo County, about halfway between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

