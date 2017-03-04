× Deputy hurt as Kalamazoo County cruiser hits drunken driver

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County deputy was injured when his cruiser struck a drunken driver’s car early Saturday morning.

At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a deputy from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a possible domestic assault that was currently in progress in Copper Township. As the deputy was traveling northbound on North 33rd Street north of Michigan Avenue in Comstock Township, a 1979 Ford pickup truck traveling southbound and driven by a 23-year-old Galesburg man, lost control, crossed the centerline and went directly into the path of the deputy’s cruiser, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

Comstock Fire along with Pride Care EMS responded to the scene to attend to the victims.

The deputy was taken to Bronson Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Paw Paw Post responded to the accident scene to investigate the crash.

The driver of the 1979 Ford pickup was arrested for operating while intoxicated and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail after being treated at Borgess Hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone who may have additional information about this accident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.