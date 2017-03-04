Forest Hills Northern-Eastern Hockey Wins 9-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Eastern-Northern hockey team started the scoring within 20 seconds of their game on Saturday against Portage Northern. They went on to win 9-1 the final.

