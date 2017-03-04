Hope Men’s Basketball Team Advances to Sectionals

Posted 11:36 PM, March 4, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope men's basketball team hosted Washington University-St. Louis on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division Three Tournament. Cody Stuive had a career high 37 points,  leading the Flying Ducthmen to a 94-80 win, advancing them to sectionals for the first time in nine years.

