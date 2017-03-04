Judge grants White House extension on travel ban lawsuit

Posted 2:56 AM, March 4, 2017, by , Updated at 02:57AM, March 4, 2017
People hold signs and chant as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel in Washington Square Park in New York on January, 25, 2017. / AFP / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

People hold signs and chant as the Council on American Islamic Relations holds a protest against President Donald Trump's planned ban on Muslim travel in Washington Square Park in New York on January, 25, 2017. / AFP / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) — A federal judge in Seattle on Friday granted the Trump administration a two-week extension to respond to a motion to make a lawsuit against its travel and refugee ban a class-action case.

In his order, Judge James Robart noted the plaintiff’s frustrations over seemingly contradictory statements from the administration and its lawyers about whether a promised new executive order on the ban will supersede the current one.

Robart is the same judge who granted a temporary restraining order against the current executive order, which the White House rolled out in January.

