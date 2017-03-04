× Judge orders Flint councilman to jail for impaired driving

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Flint city councilman has been ordered to spend 30 days in the Genesee County jail for impaired driving after crashing his car into a highway guardrail.

The Flint Journal reports that 43-year-old Wantwaz Davis was sentenced Friday. He also received a year’s probation and must submit to random drug and alcohol testing and enroll in a substance abuse program.

The newspaper reports that Davis initially told authorities on Sept. 3 that he crashed after being chased by a man waving a gun in another vehicle.

Davis pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of operating while impaired by liquor.

A court-ordered drug and alcohol test showed positiven February for THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. Davis told the judge that he is a medical marijuana user.