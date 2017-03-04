× Michigan teen charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up school

HOWELL, Mich. (CNN) — Authorities in Michigan have charged a 17-year-old as an adult for threatening to shoot up a school.

Officials say student Sarah Hiler made the comment on Twitter. The felony charges against her include making a threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

They carry a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison.

Hiler cried throughout most of her arraignment hearing while her brother says that she is not a threat to the school.

“I know she wouldn’t, I know she doesn’t have the means to do so,” her brother Matthew Hiler said.

A judge released her with bond set at one-hundred thousand dollars.

She is not allowed to leave home, use a computer, or go to the school while she awaits a preliminary examination set for March 22.

Hiler was also ordered to undergo counseling.