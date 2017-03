× Police need help identifying hit-and-run driver in Mecosta County

MORLEY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help identifying the driver of a light blue colored passenger car that was involved in a hit-and-run Friday.

Around 11:06 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident. Deputies say that light blue car was traveling southbound on Cass Street near second Street when it jumped the curb and hit a utility pole.

The vehicle continued southbound, struck a mailbox and then continued southbound on Northland Drive.

Deputies say the vehicle should have heavy front end damage.

Police have released this video┬ábut it is extremely hard to see the suspect’s car. If you know anything you are being asked to call the┬áMecosta County Sheriff’s Office.