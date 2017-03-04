× Police need help identifying hit-and-run driver in Mecosta County

MORLEY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help identifying the driver of a light blue colored passenger car that was involved in a hit-and-run Friday.

Around 11:06 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident. Deputies say that light blue car was traveling southbound on Cass Street near second Street when it jumped the curb and hit a utility pole.

The vehicle continued southbound, struck a mailbox and then continued southbound on Northland Drive.

Deputies say the vehicle should have heavy front end damage.

Police have released this video but it is extremely hard to see the suspect’s car. If you know anything you are being asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.