Portage names new Public Safety Director, Police and Fire Chief

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage city manager Laurence Shaffer has named Nicholas J. Armold as the new public safety director with 23 years of experience.

Chief Armold was formerly with the Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety, achieving the position of deputy director and manager of accreditation.

Armold has a significant amount of experience in both police and the fire service presently holding certification in both fields.

Armold takes the place of former Public Safety Director Richard J. White who served for 22 years with the city.

“I’m honored to appoint Chief Armold to the position of Director of Public Safety. He brings with him all of the values and character necessary to be a stunning success as the Director of Public Safety for the City of Portage,” city manager Larry Shaffer said.

The next step is to have the Portage City Council approve his appointee which is expected to happen March 14.