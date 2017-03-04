President Trump accuses Obama of wire tapping before the 2016 election

Posted 8:21 AM, March 4, 2017, by , Updated at 08:24AM, March 4, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Barack Obama (R) greets President Elect Donald Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Barack Obama (R) greets President Elect Donald Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(CNN) — President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of having his “wires tapped” in Trump Tower before the 2016 election.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump said in a tweet Saturday morning.

Trump didn’t immediately offer evidence for the claim.

CNN has reached out to Obama, but has not heard back.

