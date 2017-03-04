WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Barack Obama (R) greets President Elect Donald Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Trump accuses Obama of wire tapping before election
(CNN) — President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of having his “wires tapped” in Trump Tower before the 2016 election.
“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump said in a tweet Saturday morning.
Trump didn’t immediately offer evidence for the claim.
CNN has reached out to Obama, but has not heard back.
2 comments
Old Bob
Trump should wait for an hour after he gets the urge to twitter something before he sends it, to give him time to think about what he is doing. It does nothing to build my trust in him when he does something crazy.
RG
Obama and the Dem’s sabotaging Trump?