× Slowly warming up this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — After a cold start in most areas, temperatures will recover to milder levels than yesterday. Even better news: the warming trend will continue tomorrow. In the meantime, a few light snow showers and flurries are impacting parts of the viewing area early this morning. This area of snow is confined to our southwestern communities, and should amount to a half-inch or less in most areas. This snow is breaking out ahead of a warm front to our south:

An area of high pressure overhead, however, is making it difficult for this area of snow to penetrate northward. In fact, Future Track HD suggests this snow will taper off shortly after sunrise:

The rest of the afternoon looks fairly quiet, with highs in the 30s. Tomorrow looks milder with a brisk southeasterly wind and temperatures well into the 40s, even a few 50s in some areas:

The extended forecast looks like a temperature roller coaster in a sense. We’ll be as warm as the upper 50s on Monday, then in the upper 30s for highs on Wednesday behind a cold front. As this front moves through on Tuesday morning, showers and thunderstorms will be possible.