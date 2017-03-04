MUSKEGON, Mich -- Jordan Walker scored 21 points as Mona Shores beat Reeths-Puffer 50-43 to win the district championship Friday night. The Sailors advance to the Zeeland East regional next Tuesday to play East Kentwood.
Walker’s 21 Points Leads Mona Shores to 3rd Straight District Title
-
Kastelic’s Free Throws Lift Mona Shores Over Muskegon in the District Semifinal
-
Jordan Walker leads Mona Shores past Rockford
-
Reeths-Puffer girls beat Mona Shores to take top spot in OK Black
-
Mona Shores girls beat Muskegon in OK Black showdown
-
West Ottawa beats Mona Shores, 85-58
-
-
Reeths-Puffer Avenges Regular Season Loss in District Win over Grand Haven
-
Jordan Walker is Rewriting the Record Books at Mona Shores
-
Muskegon wins 39th straight conference game
-
Jordan Walker leads Sailors to win over Jenison
-
Jordan Walker posts quadruple double as Sailors roll
-
-
Mona Shores Boys Honor Long-Time Official Mike Robillard in Win Over Reeths-Puffer
-
One arrested after driving drunk, crashing into Cass County garage
-
East Kentwood Tops Caledonia in District Semifinal