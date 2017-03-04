Walker’s 21 Points Leads Mona Shores to 3rd Straight District Title

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Jordan Walker scored 21 points as Mona Shores beat Reeths-Puffer 50-43 to win the district championship Friday night.  The Sailors advance to the Zeeland East regional next Tuesday to play East Kentwood.

