WMMW: 2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.
The pair are as follows:
LAWLER, Michael Leon Jr.
- B/M Age: 29 5’7” 210 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes
- Tattoos: None Scars: Lower right hip
- Priors Weapons- Carrying Concealed, Police Officer- Fleeing Third Degree-Vehicle Code, Stolen Property R/C $1,000 or More But Less Than $20,000
- Last Known Address: unknown
- Current warrants : Parole Absconder
- Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force
SCOTT, Kedrick Lionell
- B/M Age 45, Height 6’0” 245 lbs, Eyes Brown, Hair Black
- Tattoos: Back of Right Forearm –Dagger “Flesh of My Flesh, Center Left Forearm Knife broken in middle
- Scars: Abdomen, Left arm, Right upper hand
- Priors: Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd Deg (Relationship), Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device, Controlled Substance Poss Narcotic/Cocaine <25 Grams, Robbery Unarmed
- Current warrants: Parole Absconder
- Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force
1 Comment