WMMW: 2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

Michael Leon Lawler Jr. and Kedrick Lionell Scott.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

LAWLER, Michael Leon Jr.

  • B/M      Age: 29       5’7”       210 LBS   Black Hair and Brown Eyes
  • Tattoos: None    Scars:  Lower right hip
  • Priors Weapons- Carrying Concealed, Police Officer- Fleeing Third Degree-Vehicle Code, Stolen Property R/C $1,000 or More But Less Than $20,000
  • Last Known Address:  unknown
  • Current warrants :   Parole Absconder
  • Agency:  Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

SCOTT, Kedrick Lionell

  • B/M    Age 45,    Height 6’0” 245 lbs, Eyes Brown, Hair Black
  • Tattoos:   Back of Right Forearm –Dagger “Flesh of My Flesh,  Center Left Forearm Knife broken in middle
  • Scars:   Abdomen, Left arm, Right upper hand
  • Priors:  Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd Deg (Relationship), Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device, Controlled Substance Poss Narcotic/Cocaine <25 Grams, Robbery Unarmed
  • Current warrants:  Parole Absconder
  • Agency:  Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

