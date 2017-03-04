× WMMW: 2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

LAWLER, Michael Leon Jr.

B/M Age: 29 5’7” 210 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes

Tattoos: None Scars: Lower right hip

Priors Weapons- Carrying Concealed, Police Officer- Fleeing Third Degree-Vehicle Code, Stolen Property R/C $1,000 or More But Less Than $20,000

Last Known Address: unknown

Current warrants : Parole Absconder

Agency: Michigan Department of Corrections and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force

SCOTT, Kedrick Lionell