Woman dies after crash at I-96 and M-6 in Cascade Township

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An SUV driver later died at the hospital while two other people were unhurt in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 96 near M-6 Friday afternoon.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are investigating a two vehicle crash that occurred on westbound I-96 near the M-6 interchange in Cascade Township at approximately 3:08 p.m. Friday. The preliminary investigation shows that an SUV struck the rear end of a four-door sedan, causing both vehicles to lose control, with the SUV rolling over.

The SUV was driven by a 53-year-old Lowell woman who was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and later died as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the four-door passenger car from DeWitt were uninjured.

The dead woman’s name is being withheld pending the completion of the crash investigation.

The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by Life EMS, the Cascade Township Fire Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, the Kent County Road Commission, the Alto-Bowne Township Fire Department and Merl’s Towing.